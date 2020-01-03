Transcript for South Carolina voters hit the polls

This is an ABC news election updates. I'm ABC news prime minister streaming when wrestling ring you. Updates on the votes in the South Carolina primary on night we are just about an hour away from the polls closing. Former vice president Joseph Biden has been the front runner in this state is a range shot joins us from Columbia, South Carolina from the Biden headquarters. And during just curious how is the mood there right now. Hi eat any second now crowds will be up pouring into this that you right behind me here in Columbia they haven't come come here yet but Joseph Biden is expecting this. Should be his victory party here tonight he still has not Heidi went so far in this race. He's really in the delegate count ninety and it's like Bernie Sanders. But this is the most diverse state in this race still far and Joseph Biden has incredible support in the black community. Now our reporter Johnny Apple they keep hot but you'll buy it earlier today there's been a lot of talk about what kind of wing Joseph Biden needs in this. In this race in this state right now he wouldn't give us a specific number. But he did say that they turned to win the bigger the bomb going into Super Tuesday Yeltsin said he's been raising a lot of money so far about a million dollars a day. This week. But in terms of money com's Dyer has actually been the one who was raised. The Bradley spending the most in this 813. Million dollars just on ads. And even though until bye week has been banking on its eight. Tom Steiger he's actually at twice as many events just in this state alone is also the only other candidate with in this date tonight. All the other candidates have already moved on to move into Super Tuesday. He's up this. They can't have them money a lot of questions and now starting to come about what will buy new went. Let's say he wins tonight does he how the money really to push in this Super Tuesday have they given any sense of what their strategy will be going forward. It he really hadn't really given much of indication but there is of course they're the Kenneth like Michael Bloomberg who already spent more than half a billion dollars. In this race alone he's prepared to spend so much more he won't even give a specific number on how much he's willing to spend. To battle against Donald Trump so that is up an optical Klein from many of the candidates here in this race going forward. Yeah. Serene shop forest at the Biden headquarters Bernie Sanders has been leading the democratic Yeltsin are his campaign is spending the night in Virginia and that's where. Senior Washington reporter DeVon to our joins us live from Virginia Beach and I guess the first question is why is Bernie not in South Carolina tonight. Yet it's quite something acidity of of that being the front runner in this race isn't in the primary state of South Carolina tonight we'll he's actually. I'm very much focused on Super Tuesday where a third of those delegates. We'll be decided just a couple of days from now the sanders' campaign. As sort of acknowledged that South Carolina will go the way it will and they don't really need to win South Carolina they like to win it they're predicting a close finish tonight at their very much focused on a big sweep. And delegates on Tuesday one of those states voting of course is right here in Virginia. Senator Sanders will be taking the stage behind me just in about an hour from now this is an area that is very supportive of senator Sanders. That this this blitz that he's had it over the past few days indicative of just how confident they are that they are racking up huge delegate lead heading into Tuesday night. Speaking out tonight and best first things first right and they give any sense of what they are expecting the numbers to look like. For Bernie Sanders tonight. Yeah well these early exit polls that have already started to come in just in the past hour or so indicated it could be a tough night for Bernie Sanders and a heat. Only 113%. Of the black vote in South Carolina the critical African American vote in that state. Back four years ago it Hillary Clinton tonight his performance among African American voters is going to be scrutinized the campaign confident they've made some inroads. Over these past four years they've invested about as much time and money. In a state of South Carolina as Joseph Biden has but again those early numbers coming out as voters are leaving the polls in South Carolina. Starting to give us a glimpse at they are feel very strongly about Joseph Biden it's a much more moderate electorate. Not as fond of Bernie Sanders so. Their mission tonight the campaign tells me is to close the gap with Joseph Biden they won a close race. They consider that a win I'm they're moving on with all the momentum from those early states to Tuesday night. It's an entire forest there is speaking and exit polls those results are coming in let's go to our deputy political director Mary house parks in our DC bureau for more. If you can just gonna break down what we're seeing here right now Mary Alice. Well as we're expecting it looks like Jill Biden will really dominate with African American voters now in the past African American voters have made up as much as 60%. Of democratic primary voters in this state. Looks like it can be a little bit lower than that according to our preliminary exit polls. But still we're talking about a majority of democratic voters in South Carolina being African Americans and they are heavily. Favoring Joseph bide in the former vice president a crow according to our early exit polls. But if you're numbers are released back out to me this one about. On 51%. According to our early exit polls said they think that the next president should return. To Obama like policies. And only 29% showing that aping the next president should enact more liberal policies that is a very different than what we see in some of the other early states. In New Hampshire we site nearly a 5050 split on not. So that suggests to me that role acting at. A much more moderate electorate in South Carolina and that will probably favored Joseph Biden as well. Another number that's it out to me. Who understands. Minorities racial and ethnic minorities again it looks like in that Jill Biden really outstanding speed rates. In the early exit polls. That will really benefit him in a state like South Carolina and as these early numbers are exit polls are coming in one mark at point is that the point as to. It looks like a pretty large portion of this a group of voters 44%. Decided earlier. Bennett this month that day over a high. Who would there for and that is just a lot larger than what we've seen in the last few early states. Again eight were getting some indication that Joseph Biden is really benefiting from that. Benefiting from people who. Perhaps didn't watch the last few debates didn't mind block how Joseph Biden performed in the last few big debates and decided pretty early not who they were gonna vote for. Larry think you there Mary Alice in what does this mean for the Democratic Party or ABC consultants and bet since in and former senator Heidi I can't join us now on let's start with you that. You're shaking your head allies are watching as an early. Polling data com. And no surprises at all here thing I'll make sense to me you know South Carolina voters predominantly older more moderate voters. Want to go back the Obama days which is why you heard Vice President Biden saying hey you know me you know bomber -- this is what we did together he's my purse and and then you add the Cliburn effects you know Jim Cliburn endorsed him a couple days ago. Not only is he kind of the voice of South Carolina especially among black voters. But he also has an organizing machine that in South Carolina they can dispatch people organizers in a very very quick time period so I think those are all weighing in estate recession. And around records chain are we seeing Cliburn today talking about the fact that Biden's campaign. Needs to be organized may be differently going forward into these Super Tuesday states what do you think that means. You know he wasn't really building a machine he kind of was relying on our relationships you heard anything in Iowa hey we're relying on the relationships that we always have what we know was the electorate ships. You know some of those folks they might have been with you before they might not you can now now you're kind of the guy you're not gonna standing with Obama what are they think about you. Also not ignoring young new voters and sort of what Cliburn is saying is you got my support and I got to win this thing and we can't shake thing up you also heard a lot of him kind of right after you would make a speech he will run out in wooden stake in talk the people he wasn't really being is available. He wasn't doing a lot of fans whether or not he had a strong enough organizing presences I think. Cleverness saying I put my weight behind you. You're my candidate now let's get a campaign is going to be able to get the rest of the state I think he's got to win a lot in the southern states this especially kind of those southeastern states. And fiber with the make should he get that momentum going across the entire time. Heading into Super Tuesday way and that let's bring in Heidi there and he's talked about Biden has talked about the fact that South Carolina is his firewall. He's expecting a baby. Turn out a big performance in South Carolina tonight how big does he have to win to really get a bomb in the Super Tuesday. I think without a doubt he's got to be in double digits have. If not. Triple or double double digits in oh in the 20% range but you also have to look at how the delegates are going to be distributed. And he could come out of this with the second highest delegate count or maybe even dip Kenney Baden Powell senator Sanders does he could come out of this. Leading in the delegate count which would be a huge momentum change. Is that enough though to get him into Super Tuesday states that he hasn't really spent a whole lot of money in and the other candidates many of them have spent a lot of money in the states. Well I think that they be critical piece of BSE is. That does senator Sanders won't be getting a bounce he won't be sending the message that I'm the invincible front runner candidate this is still a competition in so I think. As you see it warned more of the moderates continue to operate. In this primary season. It's going to be interesting to see the split between what we would legitimately call them the liberal wing of the party and the moderate wing and it looks like it's going to be. A very big victory for the moderate wing tonight. And that speaking and has two means that Bernie Sanders and Joseph Biden. Couldn't be more different right you look at those Kennedy on a stage. Do you see you place where that country comes together and there's a clear winner is this going to be just a duking it out constantly back and forth. You know that's the hope to think of it this way though you know we're a very diverse party where big change and we need every part of our base to show up we need the moderate voters show up. We need the progressive voters to show that conventional wisdom with democratic establishment with say is that let's go with a moderate candidate and you progressives you better come along and what the progressives are saying is we've been coming along for a long time John Kerry Hillary Clinton and we've been coming along so now it's your turn now that we got the momentum on the progress the fact. For you'd organize moderates and get behind Bernie Sanders so that will be the battle we will have going into Super Tuesday I think all the way up to the convention. Is will we rally around whoever it is if that happens to be Bernie Sanders if that happens to be Joseph Biden I think you know speaking for the progressive party we've had a lot of meetings about this we have agreed that no matter. Who the nominee is of his Joseph Biden. Where they're I think the question is will we get the agreement from the moderate wing of the party if that happens to be Bernie Sanders who comes out with the most delegates whether they were rally around him. They contained a pennant duke it out on both sides is this a positive thing for the pioneer does this hurt the party in the long line I think you wrote about lately you think about right now we know how. A huge organizing presence coming out of do you see each issue you know typically they let the candidates do that so what you've got is you got every part of our party getting engaged and organize we need a big turnout in November. So that's the positive side of this and all these candidates are getting their people they're getting excited and we want all of them the show up. I think that negative is that we keep duking it out we keep saying Bernie Sanders can't be charm we keep saying you know Joseph Biden is too old he's not ready than what we have to consider with this coming out of the convention with whoever the person is. Battered and bruised and that we can't get everybody on the same page to support that person and so I think that's the balance. This is yes let's organize everybody but let's not do so much damage. So both of these candidates are all of these candidates that nobody seems attractive and in people just take home cases are being big risk let me be at that huge turnout numbers to be trumpet November. And Heidi. Joseph Biden has talked about the fact that South Carolina as a place it was expecting to get recharged end. Are you surprised at what we're seeing tonight or was this what we were expecting all along. No I think there's this is something that was predictable and expected especially with very significant endorsements that he got. I'm this month and so. If it I think it's important to point out that when you look at the plurality. I you can say well you're the lead on the delegate count well when you look at how it all shakes out the real question is is going to be. What is the reaction among senator Klobuchar what's the reaction among mayor Pete how do they respond. Two very and me make showings in South Carolina. And how does the public responded they began to coalesce. Around a moderate candidate so we get a binary choice you know when you look at the Hillary. Obama. Primary in 2008 it was buying Gary when you look at this Sanders Clinton. Race in in is sixteen it was buying Jerry we're still in that spot where there's a lot of choices and I think that Super Tuesday will be very very significant. But a win like this for Joseph Biden. Is going to propel him forward give him the legitimacy he needs to say. Look I can win the nomination. And I also can be the candidate to take on trop in to weekend. No question this is still a competition and a lot of unknowns to still be answer it went right back more. With your South Carolina primary stay with us. This is an ABC news election updates. Welcome back here giving you the latest results from the South Carolina primary tremor also has been looking at. How people are voting today and seeing if there any problems out there he joins us now live from. A filing center in Columbia. I did doing their chatter. And we're doing our right united so part things seem to be moving relatively smoothly we were expecting any hiccups like what we saw on I would just given the fact that. This is a primary compared to a caucus it's a much more simple system of tallying of votes. Below we've heard from the South Carolina Democratic Party is so far so good in terms of counting the votes that would still do have 45 minutes until those polls close. But the numbers seem to be very good and the number one issue that they have seen if they're seeing any small scale issue it. Is some consolidation of polling locations they got a number of calls little bit more than a hundred calls about people just trying to figure out where they were supposed to vote due to some last minute changes in polling locations but in terms of actual problems of getting those results at least right now we're not hearing any sorts of issues in that regarding. Thank you can't however and for more on what issues were on the voters' minds and South Carolina let's get our deputy political director mast parks line from our DC bureau. Let's talk about how people were making their decision in South Carolina when and injury issues. We'll likely see an other early states we know that health care continued to dominate. That friends of mind of voters but I wanna take a look while we're getting in some of these numbers from our early exit polls about just a racial breakdown of the voters in South Carolina he is it really looks like that's where Joseph Biden was able to. To expand. Some of his. I just rank in this state. We're seeing in their right Gary conceded numbers Joseph Biden really dominating with African American voters no one else. Coming close to those numbers an African American voters just making up the bulk. Of his support or edit continue to be talking about this the rest of the night because it is going to be a big part of the story. Eck specially it looks like it ends up being incredibly strong night for Joseph Biden. We also have some early numbers about just how. How popular. The former vice president is in the state not only among African American voters but among all voters are seeing across the board. That all democratic primary voters are really just how strong. April favorable opinion of the former vice president. 75%. There and really. Liking him he's well known in this state that's what he was. Telling us and telling voters the last few weeks that people know hand and they'd like him in this part of the country. And we can see in these early exit polls that the number of African American voters Clavet mayoral candidate hand even higher than that 75%. In the. All right yeah and the thinking has engine senior or for people to remember. Joseph Biden has a history in the state of South Carolina that extends. Beyond just being the vice president for Barack Obama he spent quite a good a time that stay going back many many decades. It's absolutely on a campaign trail he was quick to talk about senators from that state that he worked closely with over the years from his time in Hispanics. And win. Cliburn endorsed him such a powerful moment this last week that really. I'd give him an extra boost in the last few days this campaign. That is what the house wits that Cliburn got up there and set I just know Joseph Biden we know him here. I was in South Carolina is a few days ago and you can really feel that people would tell personal stories on the ground of their time with him. Over the years. And everyone have memories of a hobby just like that. And I think that back kind of legacy on the ground will likely pay off tonight. Thank you Mary Alice let's check in now Devin Dwyer who's with the Bernie Sanders campaign in Virginia. He joins now live and do what Devon White is Bernie doing tonight. Now he's becoming you to Virginia Beach even just about two hours from now it's gonna hold a rally here to capt Bob this day that he's up to California. Continuing this blitz for troopers Super Tuesday states. But it can't tell you there is so much on the line for Bernie Sanders tonight to pick up where you that Simpson. I was talking about. A little while ago this sanders' campaign coming off their big win in Nevada. Has made the ability to build a diverse coalition central to their argument. Hop for the nomination they claim coming out and about it they were able to win Latinos African Americans young people old people all the like. Tonight that will be tested obviously in a huge way in South Carolina. We're going to be looking very closely at those African American voter results because not since 1988. As a democratic nominee for president and he gotten the nomination and lost. The African American vote in South Carolina it's that big of a deal it's usually a marker in the sands of Joseph Biden tonight. Can have a resounding win not just in the state of South Carolina what would African Americans that could lift him. Going into the weekend not a devastating blow for Bernard Bernie Sanders. It's something that will be flashing yellow light for his campaign but we should say Bernie Sanders had been closing in on my kids out there there's a chance maybe an off chance tonight. That he could throw out a win in South Carolina and that would be huge it resounding vindication of his argument that he can build those coalitions so. There is a lot on the line tonight as Mary Alice is much of a look at that African American number. I just coming in of the stakes are very high for the sanders' campaign in the central argument at their campaign. They can bring all different constituencies the Democratic Party together. And that number is a number that Joseph Biden has pointed to since day one saying that his road to the nomination through wind through South Carolina as a range shot joins us now live. From Columbia, South Carolina where the Biden headquarters is tonight is arena Biden wins tonight. It will be. Historic for him. Absolutely historic event because this wouldn't just be his personally even this 350. In would be his first win ever in his state in 1988 he dropped out. And in 2008 drop Saturday. For what it's hate everything and it. We'll fight as there. And every year. His wife Jill Biden said. On this case they come here and darkest moment. And the people here in this. How much they love field by our reporting John equal that had been with and this whole week. I think for the people that will last year but just this week he met a man. I had been bombed till vice premier think in 1975. Happening anymore today that was from 1988. Race. Helplessness pressed white important endorsement he got pregnant even hiding out about it might just an ad that. We'll be seen is just colossal bet a quarter of people in those exit polls say that it was the most important factor when going into the voting this. Half of the people said it was important factor. So we'll keep and I and all the schools and read it read that as yet even. Terry thank you what can tonight's results tell us as we look towards Super Tuesday or ABC consultants and that Simpson. And former senator Heidi I can't join me now that hash that out and that you that out. What I just talked about Biden I mean we talked about the fact that soccer is basically a second home to him yet. One that the real advantage that he had here at the time the Cliburn endorsement people know him both Republicans and Democrats. Seem pretty friendly it's worth a former vice president. And the Obama factor mean you have -- Carolina level Obama you saw the graphic that suggests that the 51% wanna go back to the Obama times. You heard him kind of throughout the campaign saying. This is going to be the third term of Obama we're bringing Obama back and I really think you know just to be flip it a little bit so these folks think the heat if he comes back Obama's coming with ever items like. How about we get Obama back OK I would think Joseph Biden and so I think. You'll also remember that these are older predominantly older black voters. Who really like security and so they know what they know they don't like a whole lot of change they know what they're gonna give that they feel like they can trust him and that that is important. I think it'll be interesting to see how younger black voters who were in South Carolina show up in that they split for Bernie. Or if they also go with buying and how to be interesting because there has been a bit of a war. When you think about black voters. That the race for black voters we see a lot of older black voters going for Biden but. When he got a lot of young black voters were saying changes now we need be fighting for these policies is you know we need change now it's up I think that energy we'll see that shows that we start to breakdown not just race. But the layering of race and age. A he's been securing a little bit older with the voters who have been supporting him. In general. Little older you have to remember that that the fail safe and in South Carolina are those folks who. Fought for the right to vote they didn't bode everything they've been a fee they did oh since they got the right devoted that was eighteen or later. As though these are folks who is and the challenge for Bernie to. Is that these voters are folks who was so well. Meaning older black voters and not remember in my state of Ohio a woman who is Maggie some years old is that I have never missed a vote I was so let rain snow sleet those are the kind of voters that you get in South Carolina they're not feeling well they're gonna make it to the vote because they remember what the fight was like and so. He's he's he's I think benefiting from the fact that folks who normally about black people. Who normally vote in South Carolina are showing. Bernice challenges Kinney get those younger black voters. Who tend to like the social policies that he is supporting that he is bringing to the forefront what he'd get conditional. When you start to look at those numbers Heidi I want to bring you in here and how it breaks down for Joseph Biden overwhelmingly. Getting the black though and that I burn factor that we're seeing their seems to really have helped in mountain this last week is that they kick he needed today. I think that you know what your vet just said is that. You know we were going to have to see how younger black voters showed up. And how they perform today because it was predictable that Joseph Biden was gonna get the older black bow. I don't think anyone should have never disputed that but we also have to put this in the context of the last week. Bernie Sanders caddie interview on sixty minutes where he you'll presumably supported Castro. I'm Joseph Biden have a moment a beautiful moment at at a town hall where he reached out and really connected on his fate. That's a big issue for a lot of voters in South Carolina not just African American voters. And so I think you've got to look at that at look at this in the context not just of identity politics. But also what were the last Steve downs that people thought about when they went to the polls and I think when you look at Joseph Biden's appeal. He's like the comfort blanket. People who are exhausted by the that back and forth of that trap administration. People who seen all of the truck administration. Failing to address a public health crisis in a way that makes us comfortable or certainly makes the market's comfortable. They're now looking biggie for a little bit about security in light of what's happened all week insult weathered. So Vice President Biden can. Terry take that momentum and move forward with that into Super Tuesday he's gonna run into something it's called Bloomberg. Because Bloomberg wasn't on the ballot here. And Tom yelled Bloomberg's competing in all the super Tuesday's states with a lot of money in a lot of advertising insult. I think I think we're in a time when we can't forget all this happened four years the goal or this happened eight years old therefore it. That's picture directory now I think we're in a different kind of. Rates now speaking out that Bloomberg factor Bloomberg pulls a same moderate type voters do you think this big wind. In South Carolina what looks like it will be a big win will be enough for him tech. To rise to the top of people's lists in the Super Tuesday states which I Bloomberg on. On the ballot. Yeah I think Bloomberg actually has seen some bad polling. You know he started out people didn't know we was they heard some of the bile they saw the ads they liked that he was willing to take on. The president had a way that he hasn't been taken on yet and so I think they thought well here's an interesting alternative to Joseph Biden. I think after tonight you may see an even you know I even steeper downward turn in Bloomberg. Kind of response to vest a bit electoral response to this but it remains to be CNI never discount money and politics. And L television ads that are pretty compelling sell some big Joseph Biden doesn't out. He went in to be as some primary in South Carolina without a lot of cash on hand he's we'll see he'll get a big bomb I think in terms of money. I'm going forward but I think that you've got to look at each one of these primary races and now Super Tuesday in the context of what's happening. There won't be a lot of opportunity for reaction because we're going from Saturday night Sunday Monday and then Tuesday Super Tuesday able. Pat as and you definitely needed money to stay in this race let's backed his arrange child. You've actually been on the trail with Michael Bloomberg he's been in those Super Tuesday states. What have his events Denmark. Kids have events you really get the sense Eva that at this is. Billionaire a multi billion knowing any candidate who is hosting and even then I mean they are all eight area some of them have been flowing alcohol. I need not just throwing money and he's. Throw in a very targeted way and when we were in resemble accident that food was here at exactly to the crowd there sitting with all the other state. Up to he's using his money and very specific way up and listen I'll be the candidate sort of fear it at this very moment of what the voters have to hold classes that. They're so afraid that and Bloomberg's money lots actually contribute. To kind of splitting up that moderate votes and kind of getting Bernie Sanders and that wind Bloomberg himself that hot pass. With the Imus back in September. That he wasn't dampening the wreath at that moment that he feared that country was just going. When he too far left. And that he wouldn't be able that it can't get a chance at that moment of course that changed he's now in the rain and and we'll see happens with him and his billions of dollars in these Billings and potentially on this race. Pastor and. Beginning in the top of the list of candidates he came really under fire I'll a lot of his record were made issue and he was on the debate stage twice is that change the way that the voters and these events that you're going to. View him are they certain that he someone and they're going to support are they still figuring it out. You listen I actually haven't specifically gone to let you defend. After those daddy I went to. Why did you before and the men and from there was incredible they were active at some times there were multiple she wondered to overflow rodents. I'm and a lot of energy but I personally has his poll numbers dropped so that is what's an indication and just combined and we're getting from his staff. You get the sense it's really different from before that did. During shot thank you so much and props to you for being able to speak and that might behind you. Was squeaking thank you so lax and Maicer being with Leslie back in the top of the hour as more results come in from South Carolina. Stay with us.

