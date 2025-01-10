Supreme Court hears arguments over law banning TikTok 

TikTok's future in the U.S. is in question as the Supreme Court hears a challenge to a law that would ban the video-sharing app unless its Chinese-based parent company sells its stake.

January 10, 2025

