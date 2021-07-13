Transcript for Texas lawmaker speaks out on voting rights battle

One of those democratic lawmakers who left Texas joins me now for more on has represented Gina Hinojosa. I thank you so much for being with us again tell me what's long term strategy Keira you're in your colleagues. Just gonna keep leaving an estate every time the bill comes up to a vote. Long term strategy is yet federal any rights legislation. Passed. Still latest strategy in a solution to secure reading all of our greeting Texans. So what do you think that you can do that because it you know when the US congress has been working on this voting legislation for some time now it's not like. This is the first time it's being brought up and so far Democrats just don't have the votes to pass it so what makes you think that you can push this over the line. How the spirit the will view it shapes to pass it yet where. Hear it strengthen their result. And we are eight minority party in Texas Democrats. Not yeah its you'd protect goody rights. I guess it's GO PS in Texas. That's not an AG and so where's year. You. All of the right. Race and it's time for them she asked are ready legislation. So you're saying they have the votes but they only have the votes if they change the rules in congress which we already known democratic senators the few of them at least enough of them say. They're not willing to do so you think you can change their mind. We're here to try and they have that aren't you we don't have that are accessed due to protect these brace only eat. That majority in Washington. Our. We have made great sacrifices to leave it lightly jobs I stand. We are Asia this in legislature. We get paid 600 eyes to about 7000 dollars. A year greatest works we have a great job as we can't raised. That we left trying to come here to Washington. Two eyes that's how important it is due this nation and we need. US senate and our US congress to understand that and underwent an. Then governor rabbit is threatening to have all the lawmakers who left the state arrested I want to listen to his statement in the get your reaction. Do they come back in the senate Texas there will be arrested they would be cabin inside the Texas Capitol until they get the job done. Everybody who has a job must show up to do that job. So are. Is that an Hinojosa what do you think about that how do you plan to return to Texas. Chris did it does not have are terrorist SC. Eight. Ever like to get on TV and pretends that he does. But does not have that authority as speaker of the house. Party and it that's his decision she made each. But look we know the risk we eat either risk that we when we decided to arm and Gooding rights are right that people have died or in this country Americans died or Sarah. We are willing to change the risk of arrest. Cheer. This right this is like in 19681960. There is a sexual acts as president Lyndon Johnson. Teaching and ends successfully. Their federal that he rights act and it passed and today fifty years later we're fighting this same rights and -- how Washington. And there's an interesting dichotomy here because Democrats in congress have criticized Republicans for using the filibuster. To block federal voting rights legislation so how does this any different. Well so we did ease a seat Germany her she U. Break Koran and neither Republican majority. That it. Or they needed cheered house bettors pressure. Let's filibuster. Is absolutely. 88. I'm federal. Procedural means they have in congress. In the in the senate and Adam. But we think that nobody writes. Are important she says and that we're all sort of just voting rights they can suspend. They are filibuster. Rules her church as this issue is and has as a foundational right rate which all other rights spring break and decided to Britain's EU in government. Then I'm really none of your other rights are protected in a democracy. So we are here leading. With our US senators are US congress due east. H action. That needed she asked her writing legislation. Was steady rice and. And president Biden is set to give a speech on this issue today in Philadelphia what are you hoping to hear from him. Here this is is number one priority C is committed to ridding our soul. Prestige and power is off this kind this hour. And he you're eating his power. He is that we all that he has the persuasions are and that he will matter is there's skills he's it's our. You. Bands. And Christian sweating condense the senate to act. And blasting representative. Travis Carty was on last night on ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis. And he's essentially accusing the Democrats have not even giving his village Chan saying you guys didn't even read it. And if you did you might see that there's a lot in there that you can support what do you say that. I think it's bridge we matter republic and say. She says they're not reading the bill when they themselves. Claim now that they didn't know about her visions and urged their betters are. We are we rent that ill. We those amendments. During the hearing benefit democratic amendments were accept it. We heard overwhelming opposition front constituents. During the dairy on. Hearing that it placed on the bill was familiar with the bill. We don't. We will not tolerate this effort she would make it harder about taxes already art exits the race forty we Briggs forty it in the nation are greater participation in at twenty when he election. We each being me here to vote not harder Nat is our problem that we need is ice should it. And I represented chain and a host so we appreciate your time today thank you are. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.