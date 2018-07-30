Times publisher warned Trump his rhetoric against media is 'dangerous'

More
A.G. Sulzberger and President Trump met at the White House earlier this month.
0:33 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Times publisher warned Trump his rhetoric against media is 'dangerous'
The publisher of the New York Times revealing details of a White House meeting after president trump tweeted about it. AG Sulzberger said he accepted the president's invitation so he could raise concerns about his anti press rhetoric. He says he told the president that labeling the news media has been any of the people if contributing to a rise of threats against journalists. And warned it would meet some violence. But Sunday trump use the phrase again tweeting. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of fake news being put out by the media and how that fake news has morphed into that phrase enemy of the people sat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56909782,"title":"Times publisher warned Trump his rhetoric against media is 'dangerous'","duration":"0:33","description":"A.G. Sulzberger and President Trump met at the White House earlier this month.","url":"/Politics/video/times-publisher-warned-trump-rhetoric-media-divisive-dangerous-56909782","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.