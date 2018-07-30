Transcript for Times publisher warned Trump his rhetoric against media is 'dangerous'

The publisher of the New York Times revealing details of a White House meeting after president trump tweeted about it. AG Sulzberger said he accepted the president's invitation so he could raise concerns about his anti press rhetoric. He says he told the president that labeling the news media has been any of the people if contributing to a rise of threats against journalists. And warned it would meet some violence. But Sunday trump use the phrase again tweeting. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of fake news being put out by the media and how that fake news has morphed into that phrase enemy of the people sat.

