The top revelations from Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing

ABC News correspondent MaryAlice Parks and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti break down the biggest revelations from Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing on the Capitol attack.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live