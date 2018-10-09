Transcript for Trump admin preparing for second summit with Kim Jong Un: White House

Yet the president has received the letter from Kim Jung is the say very warm very positive letter. We won't release the full letter and less the North Korean leader agrees that we should. The primary purpose of the letter was to request and looked to schedule another meeting with the president. Which we are open soon and are already in the process of coordinating that. Recent who read parade in North Korea for once was not about their nuclear arsenal. The president has strong achieved tremendous success with his policies so far. And this letter was further evidence of progress in that relationship. A number of things have taken place the remains have come back. The hostages have returned there's been no testing of nick missiles or nuclear material and of course the historic summer summit between the two leaders. And this letter says further indication of the progress we hope to continue to meg.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.