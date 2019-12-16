Transcript for Trump calls Giuliani ‘greatest crime fighter in last 50 years’

I'll share in the U. Not that much but he's a very great crime. He was probably the greatest crime fighter over the last fifty years very Smart. He was the best mayor in the history of the city of New York is a great person who loves our country. And he does this edible slowly he doesn't add up well he sees what goes on easy as what's happening. She's all of the hoax that happens when they talk about impeachment hoax or the Russian collusion delusion. And he sees it he's a yeah he's a great gentleman and he was again the greatest mayor of the history. That probably the greatest crime fighters in the past fifty years does what he's doing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.