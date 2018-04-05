Trump denied knowing about Stormy Daniels payment in 2018

On April 5, 2018, then-President Donald Trump said that he knew nothing about a $130,000 payment to the former adult film star.

March 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live