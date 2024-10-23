How Trump and Harris tariff plans could impact the economy

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with ABC business reporter Alexis Christoforous on how each candidate’s tariff plans differ and what their implementation could mean for America’s economy.

October 23, 2024

