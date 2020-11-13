Transcript for Trump holding out on presidential transition

But as we talk about the bite here is transition there are still at least eighteen lawsuits out they are challenging this election prisoner for justice president Michael Waldman which joining us now for more in this Michael besides the obvious a lack of evidence how why haven't these lawsuits filed by the China campaign gone anywhere to this point. Well you're right the lack of evidence is the main reached. These are. Really rather shockingly flimsy. Speaking in the day barely make it through the courthouse metal detector. Soared the judges look at them and Hossa now. You know there are judges appointed by Democrats are judges appointed by Republicans were elected. By the people. I pay increase training and looking at this and saying what is the problem here and there. Insisting that there's a lot of rhetoric. From Buena presents tweets. When you look at the legal pleadings they don't even allege this. It's. It's all rather odd and it just seems as if it's just designed to eat and stirred up rather Ben actually. Two win. Well instantly doing that things have been stirred up since election night per share in net Michael of course were talking. About the recounts also. That are coming forward which it. Can that change the outcome in any of these key states. Oh recounts are a natural part of politics they happen every once in awhile in a lot of states. Have laws that say menace the margin is women certain range and can you can ask for a recount. Results. They usually moves she 200 votes here there are none of the State's the year are close to that. Littered be. The recount in Georgia. What's being done in Georgia secretary of state did that it's not entirely clear why he or she need to do it and it's it's the first. Biggest cal re count by hand and has ever been done. In American politics but. It's a challenge is due in in the week. Because it's a state does not used to. Paper ballot. More broadly these things happ. Happen and the I won't Harris one pretty handily. I'm at this point it's the biggest margins Couri. Challenger in the presidential race since FDR in 1930. They were than Reagan in 1980. So. You know there's no reason to think anything's gonna change. Not say what I don't know where you war but I remember him hanging chads and I remember Schmidt the famous slash infamous picture remember it could be I you know close enough. I didn't see that he is gone down in history and for that hanging Chad and I can't even remember his name now Michael. On this friend Chris that was much much much much closer there was a few hundred votes in one state right irks many state and tens of thousands of votes we're Biden is that it. I think it's important to point that out and definitely also Michael it gives you would trumps advisors tell me that he. Has no end game right now the in the trump has no end game in sight so for the moment the presidential transition is not going to play out the way it has in the past so she do you think that this delayed process. Well as you've just reported in 2001 it was considered to have been dangerous so again that was. For a legitimate reason and truth I didn't know who won the election. Year and this is just a presidential can't from. And you can see how would be dangerous but I would also say that the corona virus is a national crisis it is raging out of control. And who now have in the lame duck administration and the new administration. Be able to talk not have to be Biden transition team be able to take full advantage. State public health information from the government. Puts lives at risk this is dark period we're entering into we're. But hasn't gone away in most countries it's getting. We really need to the national government to be part of the solution and not just sending reached treats out about. Sure and the president elect needs to get tuned in to those presidential briefings and of course all the leaders that they and national security right now Michael Waldman interpreted sinner thank you so much.

