Transcript for Trump meets with Supreme Court candidates

President trot met with four potential justices each of them getting about 45 minutes with the president as he's ramping up his search. For a Supreme Court nominee take a listen. I interviewed and met with four potential. Justices of our great Supreme Court. They are outstanding people and they are really incredible people. Now sources confirming to us that the four leading contenders at the moment our judge Brett Cavanaugh judge Amy Cuddy Barrett. Judge humbled sub par. Judge Raymond Catholics all appellate court judges by the way and now we've been told of two additional contenders likely to meet with trump this week. Justice Joan Larson and Justice Thomas Hartmann. We're also told the trump wants a young person someone who will be their for decades to come in and have a lasting impact. Also there's a lot of energy around this nomination from both parties specially focusing on the issue of abortion. The president is actually predicting a vicious confirmation battle. An abortion is at the center that fight during the campaign the president promised to appoint justices. Who would overturn roe vs wait however he's not saying that now it at the press briefing yesterday. I actually could not get a direct answer when I asked if the president wants to see Roe vs. Wade overturned take a listen. Is the president still committed to appointing pro life judges. As the president sent last week he's not gonna talk. Two. Judges about specific cases. He's looking for individuals that have the right then select the right temperament and that will uphold the constitution. A during the campaign the president did say I am pro life and I will be appointing pro life judges but this morning. He's just not going that far he knees as many votes as he can to insure. That his Supreme Court pick is confirmed. Kara Phillips ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.