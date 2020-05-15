Transcript for Trump names leaders of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to fast-track vaccine

Tomorrow will. Marks thirty days since we released a White House guidelines Lauro this safe and phased. Opening of America that's what we're doing its opening of American. Going to have an amazing. Year next year we're gonna have a great transition into the fourth quarter. And as of this morning almost every state has taken steps to begin reopening and the American people are doing an extraordinary job. Of continuing to take precautions while at the same time wanting to start and they will be starting to resume. Their American way of life. We. Will be reigniting. Our economic engines. We're going to be taking care of our most vulnerable which are senior citizens and some others. We are going to be working very very hard on our senior citizens and our nursing homes. And various communities to support. Is that are struggling and this very difficult time mothers don't have the same kind of struggle. A key feature of our. Reopening plan as the largest and most ambitious testing system in the world by far. America is now conducting close to 350000. Test per day an unthinkable number just a short while ago. More than anybody in the world by far suggesting many states now have access testing capacity to monitor. For new outbreaks Florida. Many other states have so much testing day to testers are waiting for people to show up it's great. Another essential. Pillar of our strategy to keep America open is the development of effective treatments and vaccines. As quickly as possible. Wanna see it we can do that very quickly we're looking to. When I say quickly we're looking to get it by the end of the year if we can. Today I want to update you on the next stage of this momentous medical initiative. It's called operation warp speed. That means big enemies to ask a massive scientific industrial. And logistical. Endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project. You really could say that nobody seen anything like we're doing whether it's ventilated resort testing. Nobody seen anything like we are doing now within our country. Since the Second World War. Credible. It's objective is to finish developing and then to manufacture distribute. A proven corona virus vaccine as fast as possible again we'd love to see if we can do it prior to the end of the year we think we're going to have. Some very good results coming out very quickly. In addition it will continue accelerating the development of diagnostics and breakthrough therapies. To great initial project will bring together the best of American industry and innovation. The full resources of the United States government and the excellence and precision of the united states military at the military totally and vile. We're also work in very strongly with other countries who are also. Have some great great scientists doctors and we're all working very closely together in there. Viewing us is the leader and we are. It's their relationship with other countries on solving this problem has been incredible. Today to operation warped speed is brought together all of the experts across the federal government from places like the NIH CDC FDA. And many other agencies this historic partnership. Will now bring together the full resources of the department of Tel. And human services. With the department of defense. And we know what that means that means the full power and strength of military the military and that. Really talking about the logistics. We get it when we get it. That means a logistics getting it out so that everybody can take it. And today we're proud to announce the addition of two of the most highly respected skilled professionals in our country. Worldwide respected operation warp speed since she scientists will be docked here. Must step slow he. A world renowned immunology is to help create fourteen new vaccines. That's a lot of our new vaccines. In ten years during his time in the private sector one of the most respected men in the world. And the production and really and the F formulation of vaccines. Joining doctor slowly is chief operating officer will be general Gus Terna. A four star general currently oversees 190000. Service members civilians and contractors. As commander of the US army. Material command that means logistics that means getting it out we've got to get it out there so general thank you very much. And doctor thank you very much great to have Bjorn Borg and really highly respected people thank you. In preparation for this initiative experts throughout the government have been collaborating. To evaluate. Roughly 100 vaccine candidates. From all over the world they have identified fourteen that they believe are the most promising. While we accelerate the final phases of vaccine trials operation warp speed will be. Simultaneously. Accelerating. Its manufacturing and manufacturing process in other words re getting ready. So there will we get the good word that we have the vaccine we have the formula we have what we need. We're ready to go as opposed to taking years to. Gear up we gearing up it's risky. It's expensive. But will be saving. Massive amounts of time we'll be saving years. Yes we do this properly and that's what we're doing so we gearing up on the assumption that well have. In the near future relatively near future a vaccine. Typically pharmaceutical companies wake. To manufacture a vaccine vaccine until it is received all of the regulatory. Approvals necessary. And this can delay vaccines availability to the public is much as a year and even more than that. However our task is so urgent that under operation warp speed. The federal government will invest in manufacturing. All of the top vaccine candidates. Before they're approved so we're knowing exactly what we're doing before they're approved. That means it better come up with a good vaccine because we're ready to deliver it. This will eliminate any unnecessary delay and enable us to begin providing Americans with a proven vaccine today are scientists. Say we're ready we got it. There's never been a vaccine project. Any learn history like this. And I just want to make something clear. It's very important. Vaccine and no vaccine were back. And we're starting the process. And in many cases they don't have vaccines and a virus or float comes and you fight to root. We haven't seen anything like this in a hundred and some odd years 1917. But you fight through it. And people sometimes I guess we don't know exactly yet but it looks like they've become immune art at least for a short while it may be for life. But you fight there but what would like to do if weekend is a vaccine I think we're going to be successful in doing it helpfully by the end of the year.

