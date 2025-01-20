Trump outlines energy priorities in inaugural address

On his first day in office, President Trump is expected to make a firm departure from former President Biden's environmental policies with a suite of new priorities.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live