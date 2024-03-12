Trump projected to take Washington primary and Republican nomination

ABC News projects that Trump and Biden will win the Washington primaries, based on analysis of the vote. Now both candidates are set to face off in November for the general election.

March 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live