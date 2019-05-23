Transcript for Trump says 'she's a mess' after Pelosi says his family needs to stage 'intervention'

Well it didn't register because they really you know she's a mess look let's face it she doesn't understand it. And they sort of feel she's disintegrating before the right she does not understand that they want to have her. Understand it before always it's finished it's signed as you know Mexico's approved the deal Canada's approve the deal. And there waiting to get a signal for her. Now I would say this to farmers should start talking to the Democrats in. How's the Senate's ready to approve at the Republican senate but the Democrat house is not. Policy does not understand the bill she doesn't understand that even though unions are in favor of it farmers manufacture it buddy just about as in favor of it. It's a replacement foe as I said the worst trade deal government. So she's gotta get up to snuff learned the bill. And by the way I think to a supernova I think but so Bob like Kaiser who you can street to have you want he's waiting. To get the okay from hurt to send it and but where a point where we're just gonna have descended. To already home.

