Transcript for Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill without changes

900 billion dollar coded relief bill is now in limbo after president trump treated at a video signaling. He's not going to sign it. The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different that anticipated. It really is a disgrace send me a suitable bill. Or else the next administration will have to deliver a covered relief package. Now the president says he wants to see the bill 600 dollar stimulus checks raised 2000 dollars. But members of congress have already left Washington to head home for Christmas ABC's in timber joins us now with the latest Andrew. So many people came together to make this bill happen if the president. Knew that he wouldn't sign it without 2000 dollar stimulus checks included. Why not say that. When he was being negotiated. And that's fit that big question here right because there really are no surprises. In this building debt is going to present in trop this has been an eight month long. I negotiation between Democrats and Republicans both the house in the Senate's there were no surprises here but still. President trump called this version that came to his desk a disgraced he says it just doesn't go far enough Inco big nineteen financial relief. And specifically those stimulus checks lawmakers agreed on 600 dollars for most. I US households president trump says he wants to thousand dollars and what's interesting here though. Is that even though trump himself was not a part of these negotiations he what is represented by his own Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent was part of his process. From the beginning and suddenly out of left field seemingly trump threatening not to sign this bill even though he had signaled all along front this whole process going back to the summer that he would sign whatever Kobe nineteen relief bill came across his desk so long as Democrats and Republicans agree on it they finally did agree but. President from says he is not gonna sign. Ciampi surprising a lot of people with this one now money for unemployment runs out on Saturday the government shuts down on Monday without a funding bill. And the people who would need to amend this bill are even there in Washington anymore so now what. Yeah this is where things get really tricky House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already said that she will take up president Trump's offer to up. Those stimulus checks from 600 dollars to 2000 dollars by holding a special session a special house session tomorrow. On Christmas Eve it but it is likely just not that simple any changes or amendments citi's current stimulus deal would require unanimous consent. In both chambers and remember when this bill passed originally it did not have unanimous consent it did have overwhelmingly bipartisan support. But it was not unanimous consent so it could be back to the drawing board. For lawmakers as for that 2000 dollars. It also is highly unlikely even if house Democrats presented as a is entirely separate bill. It is likely dead on arrival in the senate because that was a big sticking point for Republicans in the senate who control that chamber that they did not want that price tag to go up on this overall bill which is about 900 billion dollars so to go from 600 dollars to 2000 even though the president supports that. It is still very likely. And so and her in the meantime what happens to struggling Americans especially those who will lose their unemployment benefits this weekend. That's the real trouble here who is impact of the American people I mean. After this deal was done Treasury Secretary see mission said that checks the stimulus checks could go out as early as next week now that's all. Up in the air you have unemployment benefits Kobe nineteen unemployment benefits that are set to expire. I believe the day after Christmas there's also eviction protections that and at the end of the month so there are so many Americans that are looking to the federal government right now for a lifeline and they thought that they had this year. But then yesterday president from says not so fast he doesn't want what he's calling you know he called this a disgrace he wants but some sort of better built he wants a stimulus checks to be 2000 dollars for right now. There's no deal on the table unless president trump signs this into law to move hander timber at thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.