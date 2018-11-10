Transcript for Trump signs bill that ensures music streaming services pay artist royalties

And either waiting for this for a long time you folks right. The wrong time patiently. They've been working on this for years and years and years and I guess certain. Entertain these have been taken advantage of but no longer. Because it com can you believe it. The hatch good let music modernization act. Is a landmark bill. They've been looking forward for many many years. To protect the intellectual property and creative genius of America is incredible. Musicians the music of modernization act closes loopholes in our digital royal. T laws. To ensure that song writers artists producers. And providers receive fair payment for licensing. Music I've been reading about this for many years. Never thought I'd be involved in it but I got involved in. They were treated very unfairly that I can be treated unfairly anymore. This is a great start protects our writers producers engineers. The unsung heroes behind many these songs that go out there people like myself. Or maybe it worked top of the food chain who really doesn't affect us much but I know many people it does affect so this is gonna help out big big way. In the great start. For hopefully a lot we're following future so thank you again.

