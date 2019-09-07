-
Now Playing: Trump: White House will 'no longer deal' with UK ambassador
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Britain's ambassador
-
Now Playing: New ABC News poll shows Trump and 2020 candidates neck and neck
-
Now Playing: Rep. Eric Swalwell drops out of 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Trump touts administration's environmental record
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang shares his stance on policies with 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang clarifies his claim about mic cut during debate
-
Now Playing: Trump's approval rating highest since beginning of presidency
-
Now Playing: Trump defends conditions at border detention facilities
-
Now Playing: Poll shows Trump with record-high approval rating
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts accounts of conditions at border facilities
-
Now Playing: Trump defends border patrol agents and conditions in detention facilities
-
Now Playing: Trump achieves his highest approval of 44% since taking office in 2017
-
Now Playing: 'Biggest asset Joe Biden has is Donald Trump': Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: Why Texas isn't a swing state -- yet : FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Democratic Party is 'careening to the left': Rep. Seth Moulton
-
Now Playing: 'Can't throw more money at a broken system': Rep. Tlaib on border funding
-
Now Playing: Trump's approval ratings on the rise
-
Now Playing: Kevin McAleenan on CBP Facebook group: 'The agents will be held accountable"
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama won't comment on Biden apology, holds off on endorsement