Transcript for Trump slams Britain's ambassador

I'm should profit for ABC is live outside the White House we're back clashing it's a top British diplomat continues to build. President trunk tweeting today that his administration would quote. No longer deal with the UK's and bastards US can Derek after we revealed there was critical of the trump administration. Calling the White House dysfunctional insecure politically clumsy. It happens Derrick also characterized the president as mired in scandal with the ability to rise from the plains. Battered but intact. Like Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of the terminator. Now the British government is still investigating. The source of those linked documents that were first obtained and published by the daily now. Previously prime minister trees that may its office has said that she has full confidence in her ambassador and that the entire ordeal is quote -- matter over brat. Well it could be particularly regrettable timing for the UK. As a departure from the European Union is imminent. Rex that you've probably heard of it when they've been hoping to secure a favorable trade deal with the United States since trip is treated there's. There been no additional comments. From treats made its office or from the British embassy but. President trump did have one positive thing to say about a predictable or on Twitter today and that's Queen Elizabeth he tweet it. He's thoroughly enjoyed the -- hits and statements into the UK last month and he was most impressed by the queen. At the White House and shouldn't Crawford trait is his life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.