Transcript for Trump slams OPEC nations for 'ripping off the rest of the world'

OPEC. And OPEC nations. Are as usual ripping off the rest of the world. And I don't like it. Nobody should like it. We defended many of these nations for nothing. And then they take advantage of us. By giving us high oil prices. Not good. We want them to stop raising prices. We want them to start lowering prices. And they must contribute substantially to military protection from now long. We are not going Q. Put up or that. He's horrible prices much longer. Reliance on a single foreign supply act and lead the nation vulnerable. To extortion and intimidation. That is why we can gradually. European states such as Poland. We're leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia. To meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent. On Russian energy. If it does not immediately change course. Here in the Western Hemisphere. We are committed. To maintaining our independence. From the encroachment. Of expansionist. Foreign powers. It has been the formal policy of our country since president Monroe. That we reject the interference of foreign nations. In this hemisphere. And in our own affairs. The United States has recently strengthened our laws. Do better screen foreign investments. In our country for national. Security threats. And we welcome cooperation. With countries in this region. And around the world. That wish to do this sad you need to do it here own protection.

