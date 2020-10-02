Transcript for Trump talks 2021 budget proposal at governors event

So putting out a plan today that over a period of not that long a period of time. Brings. Our budget and our deficit down to what it should be which is close to zero. And I think people are going to be very impressed by it that we're not touching Medicare we want to keep Medicare will not touching Social Security. Were making in our. Country stronger again we're not decreasing. Medicaid. But we're doing a lot of things that are very good including waste and fraud tremendous waste and tremendous fraud. So what we're doing that in terms of certain programs. And where are taking good care of our military. We're increasing spending on. Our nuclear program because we have no choice because of what China's doing what rush is doing in particular. And so we have a very big number and for that now at the same time Russia and China both one negotiate with us to stop. This craziness of spending billions and billions of dollars a nuclear weapons. But the only way until we have that agreement the only thing I can do is. Create by far the strongest nuclear force and around the world which as you know over the last three years we very much upgraded our nuclear but. We're buying new we have to super fast missiles tremendous number of the super fast we call him super fast. Where they're 456 and even seven times faster than an ordinary. Miss so we need that because again Russia has some. Who will tell you how they got I think candidate supposedly from plans from the Obama administration when we weren't doing it. And that's too bad that's not good but that's how it happened to Indochina as you know is doing it so we have a tremendous. 740 billion dollars for military but again it's also jobs in the United States so it's you know it's everything's made in the United States proudly. And we have the best in the world are the best equipment in the world the best missiles planes rockets everybody wants our equipment. We have to be very selective obviously. But we're. We're gonna have a very good budget with a very powerful military budget because we have matures to about that. Run gives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.