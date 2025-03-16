Trump's trade war throws some Florida businesses into uncertainty

On “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks to business leaders in Florida about the impact of tariffs.

March 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live