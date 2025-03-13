USAID official describes escaping violence in Congo amid agency turmoil

Kenneth Bledsoe and his family had to be evacuated to safety from Congo, only to return home to find Elon Musk leading the dismantling of the agency.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live