Vice President Pence defends massive campaign rallies: 'We're in an election year'

More
Vice President Mike Pence discusses the administration's response to the pandemic, potential Supreme Court nominees and law enforcement with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis.
14:26 | 09/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vice President Pence defends massive campaign rallies: 'We're in an election year'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:26","description":"Vice President Mike Pence discusses the administration's response to the pandemic, potential Supreme Court nominees and law enforcement with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73205073","title":"Vice President Pence defends massive campaign rallies: 'We're in an election year' ","url":"/Politics/video/vice-president-pence-defends-massive-campaign-rallies-election-73205073"}