Virginia first lady under fire for giving black kids cotton

"I regret that I have upset anyone," Pam Northam said in a statement Wednesday.
0:27 | 02/28/19

Transcript for Virginia first lady under fire for giving black kids cotton
Virginia's First Lady is responding to backlash after she handed out cotton until black students during a tour. And north M allegedly gave out raw cotton during a tour of the governor's mansion in asked black children. To imagine being slaves who were forced to picked cotton what of the student says in a letter the incident made her very uncomfortable. Mrs. north from says she regrets upsetting anyone of course this comes as governor rob north and hats faced calls for his resignation. Over a black face scandal.

