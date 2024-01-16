VP Kamala Harris on the potential of running against Trump again

ABC News’ Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce joined Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail for an exclusive interview about the high stakes in the 2024 presidential election.

January 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live