What to watch for in RNC night 3

More
ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein discusses Vice President Mike Pence’s speech, the focus on culture wars and the use of government locations in the GOP convention.
3:05 | 08/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to watch for in RNC night 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:05","description":"ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein discusses Vice President Mike Pence’s speech, the focus on culture wars and the use of government locations in the GOP convention.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72633143","title":"What to watch for in RNC night 3","url":"/Politics/video/watch-rnc-night-72633143"}