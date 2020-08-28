What’s President Trump’s second-term agenda?

More
ABC News’ Kyra Phillips looks at what President Donald Trump has said he will pursue for his agenda if he’s elected for a second term in November.
3:33 | 08/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What’s President Trump’s second-term agenda?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"ABC News’ Kyra Phillips looks at what President Donald Trump has said he will pursue for his agenda if he’s elected for a second term in November.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72660494","title":"What’s President Trump’s second-term agenda? ","url":"/Politics/video/whats-president-trumps-term-agenda-72660494"}