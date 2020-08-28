-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at final night of RNC amid protests and pandemic
-
Now Playing: What to watch for on night 4 of the 2020 RNC | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jeff Van Drew delivers remarks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: President Trump's deputy assistant speaks at the 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Rep. Kevin McCarthy delivers remarks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Mayor says Galveston dodged a 'big bullet'
-
Now Playing: What is the Hatch Act?
-
Now Playing: Not all Americans can get a COVID-19 test when they want | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: 3rd night of the Republican National Convention
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence touts Trump a champion of law and order
-
Now Playing: RNC Night 3: Mike Pence makes law and order appeal | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: RNC 2020: Night 3 key moments
-
Now Playing: Clarence Henderson delivers remarks at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence delivers his second speech at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Richard Grenell addresses public at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Lara Trump delivers speech at 2020 RNC
-
Now Playing: Burgess Owens addresses public at 2020 RNC