Jen Psaki called the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border "a crisis," despite a weeks-long effort by officials in the Biden administration to avoid using the word.
0:42 | 03/18/21

Transcript for White House press secretary slips, calls border situation ‘a crisis’
There had been expectations set outside of I'm related to any vaccine doses are requests for them that they would be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border and there had been. Requests unrelated that. They afford doses of these vaccines. At every relationship has multiple layers of conversations that are happening at the same time. We were talking. A moment ago I vacation. Practice on the border. Challenges on the border OK let's that's not are collecting change and no administration's. View of things no.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

