Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’

More
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe discusses how the state is handling the influx of mail-in ballots, and the process for counting on Election Day.
7:03 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:03","description":"Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe discusses how the state is handling the influx of mail-in ballots, and the process for counting on Election Day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73892569","title":"Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’","url":"/Politics/video/wisconsin-official-ballots-back-73892569"}