Transcript for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo comments on sexual harassment allegations

I want to address. The recent allegations that have been made against me. As you probably know the attorney general is doing an independent review. And I won't fully cooperate. With that review. Other lawyers say yeah I shouldn't say anything. When you have a pending review until that review was over I understand that. I'm a lawyer to. Bust. I want New Yorkers. To hear from me directly. On dress. First. I strongly support a woman's right to come forward. And I think you should be encouraged. In the M marine way. I now understand. That I acted in a way that may need people who should you uncomfortable. It was unintentional. And I truly. Been deeply apologize for. I feel. Walsh who are Barrett it. And frankly. I am embarrassed. Buy it and that's not easy to say. That's the truce. This is what I want you to know and who want to know this from me directly. I'm never. Touched. Any warrant inappropriate. I never touched and you inappropriate. I never knew. At the time that I was may seen. Anyone should yield uncomfortable. I never knew at that time I was amazing anyone she you know couldn't comfortable. Cause any weren't in the heat. Yeah it is the last city. I would ever want to do. I ask the people of this state. A wage and Schwartz a fax. From the attorney general's reports. Before. Forming an opinion. Get the facts please post war which forming an opinion. In the attorney general is doing that review. I will fully cooperated. With that and then you will have to fax. And make a decision when you know two tracts. I also want you're known. I have learned. From what has been an incredibly. A difficult situation. Wore me as well as other people. I never learned. An important lesson. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. For whatever pain I caused anyone and never intended it. And I will be the better swore this experience. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.