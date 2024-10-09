Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Deals on headphones by Beats, Apple, Sony, Bose and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are ending soon, but there's still time to snag deals on headphones.

We're rounding up some of the top headphone deals for Prime members from brands like Beats, Sony and Bose.

For example, shop Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones for 45% off and under $200. These over-the-ear headphones have a 4.5-star Amazon rating with more than 12,000 reviews. Other colors of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, like a black pair, are even more discounted.

Apple AirPods are Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are among those on sale, too, plus styles by JBL and PocBuds for under $50.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Beats headphones

Amazon 45% off Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian $189.99

Amazon 51% off Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $169.99

Amazon 39% off Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $149.99

Amazon 46% off Beats Studio Buds $79.99

Amazon 46% off Beats Studio Buds - White $79.99

Amazon 24% off Beats Fit Pro $149.99

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Apple headphones

Amazon 32% off Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $168.99

Amazon 27% off Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with AppleCare+ (2 Years) - Green $438.99

Amazon 28% off Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $394.99

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on headphones

Amazon 42% off Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones $199

Amazon 48% off PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones $25.99

Amazon 40% off JBL Vibe Beam - True Wireless JBL Deep Bass Sound Earbuds $29.95

Amazon 25% off Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $298

Amazon 30% off JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black $27.95

