Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Deals on headphones by Beats, Apple, Sony, Bose and more
Last-chance deals on headphones during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are ending soon, but there's still time to snag deals on headphones.
We're rounding up some of the top headphone deals for Prime members from brands like Beats, Sony and Bose.
For example, shop Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones for 45% off and under $200. These over-the-ear headphones have a 4.5-star Amazon rating with more than 12,000 reviews. Other colors of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, like a black pair, are even more discounted.
Apple AirPods are Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are among those on sale, too, plus styles by JBL and PocBuds for under $50.
Continue below to shop!
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Beats headphones
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $169.99
- $349.99
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Apple headphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with AppleCare+ (2 Years) - Green
- $438.99
- $609
- Amazon
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on headphones
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black
- $27.95
- $39.95
- Amazon