Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Deals on headphones by Beats, Apple, Sony, Bose and more

Last-chance deals on headphones during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days.

ByClaire Peltier
October 9, 2024, 2:09 PM

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are ending soon, but there's still time to snag deals on headphones.

We're rounding up some of the top headphone deals for Prime members from brands like Beats, Sony and Bose.

For example, shop Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones for 45% off and under $200. These over-the-ear headphones have a 4.5-star Amazon rating with more than 12,000 reviews. Other colors of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, like a black pair, are even more discounted.

Apple AirPods are Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are among those on sale, too, plus styles by JBL and PocBuds for under $50.

Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Beats headphones

Amazon
45% off

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian

  • $189.99
  • $349.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
51% off

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

  • $169.99
  • $349.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
39% off

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

  • $149.99
  • $249.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
46% off

Beats Studio Buds

  • $79.99
  • $149.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
46% off

Beats Studio Buds - White

  • $79.99
  • $149.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
24% off

Beats Fit Pro

  • $149.99
  • $199.95
  • Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Apple headphones

Amazon
32% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

  • $168.99
  • $249
  • Amazon
Amazon
27% off

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with AppleCare+ (2 Years) - Green

  • $438.99
  • $609
  • Amazon
Amazon
28% off

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $394.99
  • $549
  • Amazon

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on headphones

Amazon
42% off

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones

  • $199
  • $349
  • Amazon
Amazon
48% off

PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones

  • $25.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

JBL Vibe Beam - True Wireless JBL Deep Bass Sound Earbuds

  • $29.95
  • $49.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
25% off

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

  • $298
  • $399.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
30% off

JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black

  • $27.95
  • $39.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
44% off

Soundcore P30i by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds

  • $27.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events