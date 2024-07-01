Shop July 4th furniture sales for the kitchen, bedroom, patio and more

Refresh your home with Independence Day sales on furniture for every room.

With July Fourth sales full steam ahead, now is the perfect summer moment to buy any discounted items that might serve you well throughout the season and beyond.

Furniture, for example, is a hot-ticket item that's marked down at many stores, including Walmart, Macy's, and Amazon, with each offering incredible deals on everything you need to outfit your home.

Outdoor pieces like folding chairs, porch swings and more are a great way to beautify your patio while the weather's still warm, while everything from dining tables to armchairs are on sale and ready to give your interior a whole new feel.

Whatever the room you want to refresh, keep scrolling to see top picks to shop this week.

Patio & garden furniture

Check out these popular, discounted pieces for your outdoor setup on sale now, then make sure to read up on our full guide to shopping for patio furniture.

46% off Walmart Devoko 2 Pieces Patio Folding Chairs Outdoor Chairs Textilene Furniture Chair Set, Beige $47.99

61% off Walmart Costway 3 PCS Beer Table Bench Set Folding Wooden Top Picnic Table Patio Garden $129.99

39% off Walmart Costway 2 Person Outdoor Patio Double Glider Chair Loveseat Rocking Brown $169.99

48% off Walmart JUSTLET 3 Person Outdoor Plastic Hanging Porch Swing Bench Chair W/ Cup Holder, White $259.99

25% off Amazon Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Outdoor Wicker Furniture Sets Modern Rattan Chair Conversation Sets with Coffee Table for Yard and Bistro (Black) $89.99

36% off Amazon Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets All Weather Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa Manual Weaving Wicker Rattan Patio Seating Sofas with Cushion and Glass Table (Beige) $279.99

34% off Macy's Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-Pc. Dining Set (118" x 47" Dining Table and 8 Dining Chairs) $2249

Couches, chairs and ottomans

If your favorite spots to sit are feeling broken down, check out these sales to find a new investment-worthy couch or chair while they're marked down for the holiday.

48% off Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa $2179

36% off Macy's Radley 38" Fabric Armchair $639

41% off Wayfair Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair $249.99

16% off Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Ottoman $132.99

49% off Wayfair Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair $189.99

43% off Wayfair Geo 84'' Velvet Sofa $850

4% off Amazon Furmax Sectional Couches for Living Room, U-Shaped Sofa Couch with Linen Fabric, 4 Seat Sofa Set with Double Chaise for Apartment (Fabric, Grey) $399.99

15% off Amazon Mid-Century Accent Chair,Modern Linen Fabric Armchair for Living Room $129.19

Bedroom furniture

Looking for a bedroom upgrade? Try one of these furniture pieces, full sets or a new mattress to create the sleep sanctuary of your dreams.

58% off Macy's Posturepedic Hybrid Medina 11" Firm Mattress Set- Queen $647

35% off Wayfair Coleman Upholstered Wingback Bed $804

75% off Wayfair Kiliam 14" Bed Frame $88.99

33% off Nectar Nectar Hybrid Mattress - Queen $799

34% off Wayfair Grady Solid Wood Nightstand $159.99

64% off Macy's Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Calm 15" Plush Pillow Top Mattress-Queen $857

42% off Macy's Rachael Ray Chelsea 3-Pc. Bedroom Set (California King Bed, Chest, Nightstand) $1869

29% off Macy's Gatlin Nine Drawer Dresser $849

Kitchen furniture

Deck out your kitchen with a new table, chairs or even a baker's rack with power outlets, such as the one below currently on sale as a Lightning Deal at Amazon.

28% off Amazon SUPERJARE Bakers Rack with Power Outlet, 35.4 Inches Coffee Bar with Wire Basket, Kitchen Microwave Stand with 6 S-Shaped Hooks, Open Storage Shelves, Rustic Brown $107.99

25% off Macy's Cecina 24" Counter Stool, Set of 2 $343.99

20% off Amazon FDW Dining Table Set Glass Dining Room Table Set for Small Spaces Kitchen Table and Chairs for 4 Table with Chairs Home Furniture Rectangular Modern (Black Glass) $139.99

50% off Macy's Ellaine 24.75" Wood Butcher Block Kitchen Cart $138.99

29% off Amazon Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer, White with Beech Top, 15.5 x 35.5-44.9 x 35.2 inches $81.81

44% off Wayfair Audna 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set $640

