Shop July 4th furniture sales for the kitchen, bedroom, patio and more
Refresh your home with Independence Day sales on furniture for every room.
With July Fourth sales full steam ahead, now is the perfect summer moment to buy any discounted items that might serve you well throughout the season and beyond.
Furniture, for example, is a hot-ticket item that's marked down at many stores, including Walmart, Macy's, and Amazon, with each offering incredible deals on everything you need to outfit your home.
Outdoor pieces like folding chairs, porch swings and more are a great way to beautify your patio while the weather's still warm, while everything from dining tables to armchairs are on sale and ready to give your interior a whole new feel.
Whatever the room you want to refresh, keep scrolling to see top picks to shop this week.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Patio & garden furniture
Check out these popular, discounted pieces for your outdoor setup on sale now, then make sure to read up on our full guide to shopping for patio furniture.
Devoko 2 Pieces Patio Folding Chairs Outdoor Chairs Textilene Furniture Chair Set, Beige
- $47.99
- $89.99
- Walmart
Costway 3 PCS Beer Table Bench Set Folding Wooden Top Picnic Table Patio Garden
- $129.99
- $339
- Walmart
Costway 2 Person Outdoor Patio Double Glider Chair Loveseat Rocking Brown
- $169.99
- $279
- Walmart
JUSTLET 3 Person Outdoor Plastic Hanging Porch Swing Bench Chair W/ Cup Holder, White
- $259.99
- $499.99
- Walmart
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Outdoor Wicker Furniture Sets Modern Rattan Chair Conversation Sets with Coffee Table for Yard and Bistro (Black)
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets All Weather Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa Manual Weaving Wicker Rattan Patio Seating Sofas with Cushion and Glass Table (Beige)
- $279.99
- $438.88
- Amazon
Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-Pc. Dining Set (118" x 47" Dining Table and 8 Dining Chairs)
- $2249
- $3449
- Macy's
Couches, chairs and ottomans
If your favorite spots to sit are feeling broken down, check out these sales to find a new investment-worthy couch or chair while they're marked down for the holiday.
Furmax Sectional Couches for Living Room, U-Shaped Sofa Couch with Linen Fabric, 4 Seat Sofa Set with Double Chaise for Apartment (Fabric, Grey)
- $399.99
- $419.99
- Amazon
Mid-Century Accent Chair,Modern Linen Fabric Armchair for Living Room
- $129.19
- $151.99
- Amazon
Bedroom furniture
Looking for a bedroom upgrade? Try one of these furniture pieces, full sets or a new mattress to create the sleep sanctuary of your dreams.
Rachael Ray Chelsea 3-Pc. Bedroom Set (California King Bed, Chest, Nightstand)
- $1869
- $3229
- Macy's
Kitchen furniture
Deck out your kitchen with a new table, chairs or even a baker's rack with power outlets, such as the one below currently on sale as a Lightning Deal at Amazon.
SUPERJARE Bakers Rack with Power Outlet, 35.4 Inches Coffee Bar with Wire Basket, Kitchen Microwave Stand with 6 S-Shaped Hooks, Open Storage Shelves, Rustic Brown
- $107.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
FDW Dining Table Set Glass Dining Room Table Set for Small Spaces Kitchen Table and Chairs for 4 Table with Chairs Home Furniture Rectangular Modern (Black Glass)
- $139.99
- $176.99
- Amazon
Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer, White with Beech Top, 15.5 x 35.5-44.9 x 35.2 inches
- $81.81
- $115.39
- Amazon