Shop July 4th furniture sales for the kitchen, bedroom, patio and more

Refresh your home with Independence Day sales on furniture for every room.

ByKelsey Chapman
July 1, 2024, 2:09 PM
With July Fourth sales full steam ahead, now is the perfect summer moment to buy any discounted items that might serve you well throughout the season and beyond.

Furniture, for example, is a hot-ticket item that's marked down at many stores, including Walmart, Macy's, and Amazon, with each offering incredible deals on everything you need to outfit your home.

Outdoor pieces like folding chairs, porch swings and more are a great way to beautify your patio while the weather's still warm, while everything from dining tables to armchairs are on sale and ready to give your interior a whole new feel.

Whatever the room you want to refresh, keep scrolling to see top picks to shop this week.

Patio & garden furniture

Check out these popular, discounted pieces for your outdoor setup on sale now, then make sure to read up on our full guide to shopping for patio furniture.

46% off
Walmart

Devoko 2 Pieces Patio Folding Chairs Outdoor Chairs Textilene Furniture Chair Set, Beige

  • $47.99
  • $89.99
  • Walmart
61% off
Walmart

Costway 3 PCS Beer Table Bench Set Folding Wooden Top Picnic Table Patio Garden

  • $129.99
  • $339
  • Walmart
39% off
Walmart

Costway 2 Person Outdoor Patio Double Glider Chair Loveseat Rocking Brown

  • $169.99
  • $279
  • Walmart
48% off
Walmart

JUSTLET 3 Person Outdoor Plastic Hanging Porch Swing Bench Chair W/ Cup Holder, White

  • $259.99
  • $499.99
  • Walmart
25% off
Amazon

Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Outdoor Wicker Furniture Sets Modern Rattan Chair Conversation Sets with Coffee Table for Yard and Bistro (Black)

  • $89.99
  • $119.99
  • Amazon
36% off
Amazon

Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets All Weather Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa Manual Weaving Wicker Rattan Patio Seating Sofas with Cushion and Glass Table (Beige)

  • $279.99
  • $438.88
  • Amazon
34% off
Macy's

Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-Pc. Dining Set (118" x 47" Dining Table and 8 Dining Chairs)

  • $2249
  • $3449
  • Macy's

Couches, chairs and ottomans

If your favorite spots to sit are feeling broken down, check out these sales to find a new investment-worthy couch or chair while they're marked down for the holiday.

48% off
Macy's

Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa

  • $2179
  • $4225
  • Macy's
36% off
Macy's

Radley 38" Fabric Armchair

  • $639
  • $999
  • Macy's
41% off
Wayfair

Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair

  • $249.99
  • $424.99
  • Wayfair
16% off
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Ottoman

  • $132.99
  • $159.99
  • Wayfair
49% off
Wayfair

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair

  • $189.99
  • $374.89
  • Wayfair
43% off
Wayfair

Geo 84'' Velvet Sofa

  • $850
  • $1500
  • Wayfair
4% off
Amazon

Furmax Sectional Couches for Living Room, U-Shaped Sofa Couch with Linen Fabric, 4 Seat Sofa Set with Double Chaise for Apartment (Fabric, Grey)

  • $399.99
  • $419.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Mid-Century Accent Chair,Modern Linen Fabric Armchair for Living Room

  • $129.19
  • $151.99
  • Amazon

Bedroom furniture

Looking for a bedroom upgrade? Try one of these furniture pieces, full sets or a new mattress to create the sleep sanctuary of your dreams.

58% off
Macy's

Posturepedic Hybrid Medina 11" Firm Mattress Set- Queen

  • $647
  • $1549
  • Macy's
35% off
Wayfair

Coleman Upholstered Wingback Bed

  • $804
  • $1242
  • Wayfair
75% off
Wayfair

Kiliam 14" Bed Frame

  • $88.99
  • $369.98
  • Wayfair
33% off
Nectar

Nectar Hybrid Mattress - Queen

  • $799
  • $1199
  • Nectar
34% off
Wayfair

Grady Solid Wood Nightstand

  • $159.99
  • $245.19
  • Wayfair
64% off
Macy's

Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Calm 15" Plush Pillow Top Mattress-Queen

  • $857
  • $2419
  • Macy's
42% off
Macy's

Rachael Ray Chelsea 3-Pc. Bedroom Set (California King Bed, Chest, Nightstand)

  • $1869
  • $3229
  • Macy's
29% off
Macy's

Gatlin Nine Drawer Dresser

  • $849
  • $1209
  • Macy's

Kitchen furniture

Deck out your kitchen with a new table, chairs or even a baker's rack with power outlets, such as the one below currently on sale as a Lightning Deal at Amazon.

28% off
Amazon

SUPERJARE Bakers Rack with Power Outlet, 35.4 Inches Coffee Bar with Wire Basket, Kitchen Microwave Stand with 6 S-Shaped Hooks, Open Storage Shelves, Rustic Brown

  • $107.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Macy's

Cecina 24" Counter Stool, Set of 2

  • $343.99
  • $459
  • Macy's
20% off
Amazon

FDW Dining Table Set Glass Dining Room Table Set for Small Spaces Kitchen Table and Chairs for 4 Table with Chairs Home Furniture Rectangular Modern (Black Glass)

  • $139.99
  • $176.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Macy's

Ellaine 24.75" Wood Butcher Block Kitchen Cart

  • $138.99
  • $279
  • Macy's
29% off
Amazon

Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer, White with Beech Top, 15.5 x 35.5-44.9 x 35.2 inches

  • $81.81
  • $115.39
  • Amazon
44% off
Wayfair

Audna 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set

  • $640
  • $1149.98
  • Wayfair
Wayfair

Hambrook Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 4)

  • $193.99
  • Wayfair

