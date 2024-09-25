Shop the best trackable key chains to find lost keys

Pesky keys have a tendency to slip into any crevice readily available to them.

Whether it be couch slits, car gaps, under beds, or in the hamper, keys have an innate ability to find the least convenient gaps of space and burrow within them. At times, it can feel like a physical law of attraction.

Now, advancements in technology, GPS systems, and smartphone capabilities have allowed for digital tracking key devices, so you are never left slapping your pockets, slapping your bed sheets, tossing pillows in search of your mode of transportation or entrance to your home.

Among the several types of key trackers on the market, some allow for tracking via audible signals– beeping or buzzing operated from a third party device, some use their own tracking apps and some are compatible with iPhone’s Find My network to help track down your device in due time.

Here are some of the top picks for key chain trackers on the market:

Top picks for trackable key chains

15% off Amazon Reyke Key Finder With this product, lost keys can be found with the click of a button, triggering an audible alarm to follow until your items are secure. $15.98

$18.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Airtag Holder Keychain Waterproof Airtag Cover This air tag holder color codes to match other keychain decorations, so you can track your items in style. $4.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Tile by Life360 Mate Key finding is one of many functions this tile product performs, including sending distress signals, finding lost phones and IOS app functionality. $27.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon KeySmart Max Tile Key Tracker for Car Keys This battery-powered product functions as a key tracker and organizer, compacting several keys into one linear chain. $44.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack, Black. The range on this product allows tracking to continue even when out of bluetooth range. $19.23 Amazon Shop Now