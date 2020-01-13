Transcript for Houston Astros GM, manager fired in cheating scandal

Houston we have a problem a big problem a scandalous probable involving the Houston Astros. A World Series cheating scandal why they apps rose from 2017. And uncovered this past year heads are now rolling. And baseball faced with the tough question how to prevent the sign stealing scandal from happening again sports anchor Ryan field is here with the latest Ryan. A tough question indeed bill the act of stealing signs is as old as the game itself but when you use technology to do so. That's a no no the Houston Astros team who beat the Yankees a bull the 2017 and 2019 ALCS is. Found that out the hard way in are now facing the consequences including losing their manager and GN. Today to very typical day for the Houston Astros Jim crane the owner of the Astros announcing this afternoon he was firing manager AJ hitch and general manager Jeff lewd Alfred their roles in the sign stealing scandal. The move coming about an hour after Major League Baseball suspended the pair for the entire 20/20 season they both had responsibilities Jeff running the baseball operation. And overseen age in all of those people associated with that. And AJ on the bench and was where if you read the report it's pretty clear the team is accused of using a camera in the outfield to steal pitching sounds. The pitches were then relay to batters by someone banging on a trash can in the dugout. We want to be known as playing by the rules we broke the rules we accept the punishment that punishment also includes a record five million dollar fine. And the loss of first and second round draft picks in 20/20 N 20/20 one. In this story may not be over yet. Alex Cora was the Astros bench coach during the 2017 season. He's now the manager of the Boston Red Sox in the league is indicated that he too will face some sort of discipline. While we wait on that it's important to note no players will be punished for the cheating scandal in that is significant news for Mets fans. New manager Carlos Beltran he was a player on the 2017 Astros and was implicated in the science dealing can scandal but again he will not be disciplined. As for the now departed inch and Lou now and Moby says if either of them engage in any future material violations of baseball rules. They will be placed on the league's permanently. Ineligible list baseball coming down hard today. And rightfully so.

