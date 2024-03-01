Philadelphia Phillies end long standing tradition due to foul fans

The Philadelphia Major League Baseball team announced plans to scrap Hat-Field Dollar Dog night after some unruly fans repeatedly threw the hotdogs onto the field.

March 1, 2024

