Transcript for Amazon still taking orders for Christmas

In effect like there's still time for Christmas delivery there's your is Amazon prime members can shot before noon today for same day delivery in some cities and FedEx is also offering. Same day shipping options they as well and if you're still the market for tech deals we spotted this Xbox console or a hundred dollars off that Wal-Mart and target. This iPad is. What we take to give a FaceBook a new study find it would take at least 1000. Dollars for folks to give up the site while. And NORAD annual Santa tracker is up and running despite the government shut down. Hundreds of military personnel and volunteers are staffing the operation because he worse than is that it no red signs did that or. And those are your tech bike have a great Christmas see it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.