-
Now Playing: Amazon and other retailers expand free shipping in final holiday push
-
Now Playing: Amazon still taking orders for Christmas
-
Now Playing: Amazon faces stiff competition from Google and Apple
-
Now Playing: Best apps to download for holiday travel
-
Now Playing: IPad Pros are prone to bending
-
Now Playing: Facebook privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: New allegations against Facebook
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk unveils test run of LA tunnel project
-
Now Playing: Facebook gave access to user data: Report
-
Now Playing: Satellite launch delayed
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launces new GPS satellites developed by the Air Force
-
Now Playing: Netflix warns users of phishing scams
-
Now Playing: Colin Kroll, co-founder of HQ Trivia, found dead
-
Now Playing: Amazon Alexa can now help protect your home
-
Now Playing: A new way to redesign your home
-
Now Playing: California may tax texting
-
Now Playing: Google CEO grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: NASA's Voyager 2 has entered interstellar space after 41 years
-
Now Playing: Google Plus will shut down in April
-
Now Playing: When seeing isn't believing: using AI to create 'Deepfakes'