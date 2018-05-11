Amazon gives holiday gift to customers

Beginning today, the massive retail company will provide free shipping to everyone with no minimum order.
It's basic rights Amazon has a holiday gift for customers are getting today shipping is free with no minimum order the online retail giant is trying to boost sales while. Giving customers a taste of what its prime services like those who already have crime we'll get free same days surveys on some items. And Elon Musk is giving us a first look at his plan to relieve Los Angeles traffic it's a video of the. To whom mile test tunnel it says that he says it will carry cars and shuttles and electric skates as fast as a 150 miles an hour. Musk says public test rights will start December tech. And the first full mobile phone is now for seven. For months now reports have said Samsung was releasing a full mobile phone but California start up royal lead them to it reflects pay goes from tablet. The Smartphone by folding like a book. It cost nearly thirteen hundred dollars. Does your tech fights the good.

