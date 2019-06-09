Transcript for Amazon issues new badge in attempt to influence shoppers

Into a sex sites Amazon rolls out another bad should try to influence shoppers the latest attack highlights newly released products that comes a few weeks after the site a velvet top brand badge. It's still not clear what criteria. Ams on uses for the badges. Amazon is apologizing for an early shipment of a new book Margaret Atwood novel the testaments is supposed to be released on Tuesday. But some customers who pre order the book already received it. It was on blames a technical error for the early shipments. And you could own the yacht that belong to Italy Microsoft co-founder effort Yost 300 point five million dollars Paul Allen's. 414. Foot long exploring got octopus is one of the world's largest it features a bar hot tub and Al fresco dining area there's also two elevators and the submarine to elevators Gregory me when I have a great day.

