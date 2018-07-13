Apple MacBook Pro 2018 upgraded

Apple's new line of MacBook computers billed as 70 percent faster than previous models.
07/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple MacBook Pro 2018 upgraded
In today's tech bikes Apple's new MacBook Pro computers. The company is rolling out a new line of MacBook pros that promise to be brighter and up to 70% faster the most tricked out model can cost more than 6000 dollars. And there is fresh evidence of the personal computer is not dead yet a new report shows PC sales grew nearly one and a half percent worldwide over the last three months. That's industry's first quarter of growth in six years. And this is the latest entry in the race to develop a flying car back fly is actually. Former personal flying vehicle since it actually doesn't have any wheels instead it has tandem wings an eight rotors it can take off and land vertically and its all electric. The company hopes to start sales next year Mary you first and then all of you Alitalia company for dessert though there'd tech ninth but today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

