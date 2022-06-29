What you need to know about Artemis 1 moon mission

Artemis 1, the space capsule, will travel for 42 days, reaching as close as 60 miles from the moon and then 40,000 miles above the moon when orbiting over its dark side.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live