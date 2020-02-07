Transcript for Big tech heads to Capitol Hill

Today's tech bikes big attack is going to Capitol Hill this a year as the apple FaceBook Amazon and Google. Will appear later this month before a house panel investigating possible anticompetitive practices on line. It will be the first time they've testified. At the same time. BMW is showing off its new in car operating system that includes the ability to upgrade certain features like high beams heated seats or advanced driver assistance. On a subscription basis for a set amount of time. The new updates will be in vehicles later this year. Finally elect side theory may be triggered more often than you think researchers have pinpointed a thousand words sequences that can bring them to life. They include phrases heard on FEMA row the modern family experts say false triggers could lead to privacy intrusions. Base area. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.