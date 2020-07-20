Transcript for GM is planning on making new all-electric Chevrolet pickup trucks

At today's tech bytes and knew all electric pick up from Chevrolet and GM isn't saying much else about the truck except it will go up to 400 miles on a single charge. We'll be GM's volt electric vehicle the auto maker has place to have twenty electric vehicles by 20/20 three. I hope is on the way to Mars the spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates named hope. We'll watch the probe Sunday is scheduled to reach Mars orbit in February to study weather on the red planet. It's the first mission of its kind. From the Arab world. Apple is offering sneak peek from its newest line of -- geez the company previewed more than a dozen symbols and characters including. A total bird and and and a human heart. They'll be among more than 100 new bogeys coming out in September as part of the launch of IOS fourteen. Does your tech bikes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.