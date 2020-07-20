-
Now Playing: Then vs. Now: History of Corvettes
-
Now Playing: GM plans to make its own electric delivery vehicle
-
Now Playing: Can you catch coronavirus from your smartphone?
-
Now Playing: Twitter confirms 130 accounts were targeted in hack as FBI launches probe
-
Now Playing: DoorDash expands delivery options, partners with Walgreens
-
Now Playing: Sony to double production of Playstation gaming units amid the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Prominent Twitter accounts apparently hacked, asking for Bitcoin
-
Now Playing: Samsung set to release new Galaxy Note 20 mobile phones
-
Now Playing: Can robots deliver all your packages?
-
Now Playing: iPhone 6 and 7 owners can file claim against Apple
-
Now Playing: Unique gadgets for the outdoors
-
Now Playing: Tesla cuts price of their new SUV
-
Now Playing: Personal computers big sellers between April and June
-
Now Playing: How scientists plan to build a base on Mars
-
Now Playing: Facebook says it will be better at removing hateful content
-
Now Playing: Amazon removes Washington Redskins merchandise from store
-
Now Playing: How tech can help schools reopen safely
-
Now Playing: Instagram users can now pin favorite comments on posts
-
Now Playing: Household robots can help with chores