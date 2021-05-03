Transcript for High-tech credit card will have built-in fingerprint scanner

In today's sacked by a high tech credit card Samsung and MasterCard are joining forces. To create a biometric credit card that will include a built in fingerprint scanner and several baked at jets. The idea is to increase security and what happens adding voice and video calling to its desktop out. The features were only available on the phone out but the change puts what's happening better position to compete with the steelman who will meet. Plans are also in the works to eventually offer a group calls and sent just one on one. Finally Amazon's fire TV is hitting the road Jeep says the streaming service will be built into its newest wagon near SUVs. Fire TV will be accessible from both the main display and rear seat displays the driver will be prevented from watching prime video contents weld right bank. Hopefully they won't hear any spoilers either those insect bites have a great act.

