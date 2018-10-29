Transcript for IBM buys software company Redhat

In today's tech bytes IBM's big move into the cloud IBM is buying software company Red Hat or 34 billion dollars it's the third biggest deal in the history of tech companies in the US. The deal is seen as a way for a IBM to compete with Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud business. Well your next iPad pro may be missing something the home button and you. Image shows that device without the button instead deal reportedly unlocked the tablet by looking at it. Apple is expected to introduce its new iPad pro tomorrow night and finally NASA has taken a big step toward a landing on Mars. It says will be used to land a rover on the red planet it deploys in less than half a second and can withstand harsh conditions in Mars has atmosphere. They're cool those are two efforts have agreed to.

