Transcript for Instagram changes on the way

In today's tech bytes changes coming to integrate the head of the -- posting a message saying integrators looking to focus more on video and entertainment after seeing the success of competitors like chick talking due to upcoming changes are expected in the next few months Spotify is reportedly thinking about venturing into ticketed events selling tickets to both live and virtual concerts. May be a way for the company to set itself apart from apple music. Expansion is reportedly aimed at improving Spotify is relationships with artists. What's that android users will soon be able to make photos and videos disappear for new feature has been in the works for a while now after a growing number of users expressed concern. That too much of their personal information was being stored for too long. Those are your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.