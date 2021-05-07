Transcript for Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

In today's tech bytes Jeff baze those leaving Amazon today. He stepping down as the company CEO at age 57. With an estimated net worth of nearly 200. Billion dollars that makes bays as the current world's richest man. Its first big adventure after walking away from Amazon a flight to space fifteen days from today. Bubble is providing users with the location for a first date dating app opens a restaurant in New York City later this month. Bumble brew is described as an all day cafe by day with the I'll be odds of an intimate restaurant and wine bar at night. Finally Mark Zuckerberg going viral with this video FaceBook boss carrying an American flag while riding on appears to be an electric Hydro foil surfboards. We hear John Denver's take me home country roads it's been viewed over one point five million times so good things in the fall. Does your tech bytes a great day.

