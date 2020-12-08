Transcript for Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation to release later this year

In today's advice that gaming war is heating up. Microsoft says it will launch the new Xbox in November just in time for the holidays that puts it in direct competition. With Sony's next PlayStation which is also expected this year no word yet on the prices for either console. Ultimate users can now choose who can reply to their tweets before sending a tweet users will select. From three options everyone is a standard default setting and even if you can't reply to between you can still read tweaked share comment or life. Finally after a three year absence Google Maps is returning to the apple watch the popular up left the Smart watch platform in place seventeen but now. A new version will let apple watch whereas navigate on but. Or by car bike or public transit. It's expected to be available in the coming weeks and what about map quest from the back Izard tech by some great act.

