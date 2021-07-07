Transcript for New Nintendo Switch to be released this fall

See today's tech bytes Nintendo makes it official the new switch with a larger seven inch display. Will be released in the fault some other features include an adjustable stand double the built in storage. And improved audio goes on sale in early October for 350. Dollars. Microsoft teams is making room for all meeting sizes including small gatherings before that together mode featured in teams require at least five people but a new update will allow you activate meetings in a virtual environment with just two participants. And it's a very lucrative birthday for Pokemon ago the reality game is marking its fifth anniversary by breaking the five billion dollar revenue barrier. Player spent more than one billion dollars last year over 40% more than 2090. Booked him on go fast is set for this month. Go Jamal does your tech bytes have a great day.

