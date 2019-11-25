Transcript for Plenty of interest for new Tesla pickup truck

In today's tech finds plenty of Andrews and half of new electric pick up truck. Oh he adds unveiling went viral when an engineer shattered the trucks unbreakable windows. Tesla Abbas Elon Musk says more than 200000 of the trucks have been pre ordered. Production does not start for another two years. US army cadets have been instructed not to use tick tock while representing the military. The director of about the popular Chinese owned social media app comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the army to review potential risk of using tick tock. To recruit American teenagers. And frozen to assembling of the box. Office it now has the record for the highest grossing opening weekend break Disney animation studios and movie. Highly anticipated sequel pulling in 127 million in the US worldwide it made 315. Million that's a record for an animated film Varitek right Zia.

