Transcript for Ring doorbell system faces massive recall

And today's tech bytes a massive recall for rain 350000. Of its second generation video door bells are being pulled amid fears they may catch fire. The devices may overheat if it encrypt the salacious screw its views at least 23 incidents have been reported. Cellphone data from nearly 100 million people in major US cities think so clear picture about the spread of Covert nineteen. Researchers say it proves 80% of virus infection stem from just a few places including restaurants gyms hotels and places of worship. Probably about 2400 NASA photographs are now being sold through an on line option. Trace the golden age of space exploration. And they include a Sophie from astronaut Neil Armstrong on the moon the auction ends a week from Friday. Your tech bytes. Have a great veterans day.

